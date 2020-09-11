Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 11

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12-1:30 p.m.

2. Tune in around 1:30 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Here's what you need to know before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints matchup in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the Buccaneers vs. Saints preview | Week 1.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com later this afternoon to see the last injury report prior to Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.