Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 9

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 9.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2:30 p.m.
- Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Alvin Kamara and other Saints players talk about Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com later Friday morning to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 5.
- Check out the second Injury Report of Week 5 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.
See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 4 match-up against the Detroit Lions.
