5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 30

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Oct 30, 2020 at 09:44 AM
New Orleans Saints

Best of Week 7 2020 Photos: Saints Fans

See the best moments from Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 7 match-up against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans Saints
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 30.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 11:45-1:30 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 1:30 p.m. to watch head coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup at Chicago. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the Chicago Bears take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Bears in Week 8.
  4. The Saints final Injury Report presented by Acadian Ambulance will be released Friday afternoon. Download the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon to be alerted! Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

Saints on Social 2020: Oct. 22  - Oct. 28

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

New Orleans Saints
Alex Anzalone: Brothers in Christ
1 / 10

Alex Anzalone: Brothers in Christ

Thomas Morstead: First time back in the Dome! I heard em!
2 / 10

Thomas Morstead: First time back in the Dome! I heard em!

Dwayne Washington: They just gotta fall in like like Soul Train
3 / 10

Dwayne Washington: They just gotta fall in like like Soul Train

Saintsations: Are you as excited for Halloween as Saintsation Juliet?! What are you planning to dress up as this year?
4 / 10

Saintsations: Are you as excited for Halloween as Saintsation Juliet?! What are you planning to dress up as this year?

Cam Jordan: Their happiness...Picture perfect...Look at what God can do...(had our own social distancing lil bubble).
5 / 10

Cam Jordan: Their happiness...Picture perfect...Look at what God can do...(had our own social distancing lil bubble).

Drew Brees: How did Brittany and I spend our date night...WE VOTED! Stood in line for an hour for early voting. @smoothingkingcenter Thanks Nola!
6 / 10

Drew Brees: How did Brittany and I spend our date night...WE VOTED! Stood in line for an hour for early voting. @smoothingkingcenter Thanks Nola!

Jameis Winston: "Plan for what is difficult while it is easy, do what is great while it is small." -Sun Tzu, The Art of War
7 / 10

Jameis Winston: "Plan for what is difficult while it is easy, do what is great while it is small." -Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Drew Brees: Last night...a little MNF and math homework!
8 / 10

Drew Brees: Last night...a little MNF and math homework!

Jared Cook: In the absence of physical presence, your inspiration is Powerful. #DailyMo
9 / 10

Jared Cook: In the absence of physical presence, your inspiration is Powerful. #DailyMo

Latavius Murray: I can't lose.
10 / 10

Latavius Murray: I can't lose.

