Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 23

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 23.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 11:45-1:30 p.m.
- Tune in around 1:30 p.m. to watch head coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional game against the Carolina Panthers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Here's everything you need to know before the Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Panthers vs. Saints in Week 7.
- The Saints final Injury Report presented by Acadian Ambulance will be released Friday afternoon. Download the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon to be alerted! Get the details on how you can download the app here.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.