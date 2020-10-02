Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 2

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Oct 02, 2020 at 09:40 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:30 p.m.

2. Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton, Saints players talk about Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch Saints vs. Lions preview | Week 4

4. Check out the Final Injury Report of Week 4 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Friday afternoon.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 1

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 30

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Saints will be off Tuesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 28

Saints will be off Monday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 27

Saints (1-1) host Packers (2-0) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 25

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 24

Saints resume practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 23

Saints will be off Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 22

Saints will be off Tuesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21

Saints travel to Las Vegas for "Monday Night Football" showdown vs. Raiders
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 19

Saints practice Saturday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising