Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 2

1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:30 p.m.

2. Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton, Saints players talk about Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch Saints vs. Lions preview | Week 4

4. Check out the Final Injury Report of Week 4 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Friday afternoon.