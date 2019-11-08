- Watch the fifth episode of Behind the Celly: Part 5 with Lance Moore and Joe Horn. Joe Horn or Michael Thomas - our two Saints Hall of Fame players AND dancers Joe Horn and Lance Moore talk about the infamous cell phone celebrations in our fifth of a nine-part Saints celebration series with Bud Light.
- Coach Sean Payton will speak to media following Friday's practice. Watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com or on Facebook for full coverage of the media availability. Payton should speak around 1 p.m.
- Check out this week's Saints Dixie Legends Spotlight featuring Randall Gay. For the 2019 season, the Dixie Legend Spotlight will feature a member of the 2009 Super Bowl champion Saints. This week's feature is on Randall Gay, who was a defensive back on that legendary team.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to get all of the latest information including how to watch the game and the Saints game day guide to be ready for this Sunday's match up against the Atlanta Falcons.
- The third Injury Report of the week will be released this afternoon. You can find it on NewOrleansSaints.com the team app presented by Verizon or on any of our social media accounts.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 8
Saints players practice today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons
Nov 08, 2019 at 08:58 AM