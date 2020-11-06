Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 6

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 06, 2020 at 09:06 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 6.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:45 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton, Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup at Tampa Bay. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the NFL Network's preview of Saints vs. Buccaneers in Week 9.
  4. Check out the Saints final Injury Report of Week 9 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Friday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

Saints on Social 2020: Oct. 29  - Nov. 5

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill: Bear's first Halloween! What mom and Beau do while Dad is traveling for work...sorry buddy.
1 / 9

Taysom Hill: Bear's first Halloween! What mom and Beau do while Dad is traveling for work...sorry buddy.

Terron Armstead: Sister, Sister! "Go home Roger" My crew won Halloween!
2 / 9

Terron Armstead: Sister, Sister! "Go home Roger" My crew won Halloween!

Lance Moore: Happy Halloween!!
3 / 9

Lance Moore: Happy Halloween!!

Dwayne Washington: Happy Halloween #TheWashingtons
4 / 9

Dwayne Washington: Happy Halloween #TheWashingtons

Drew Brees: Kids off to school in their costumes for Halloween Monday...Callen in the blowup NASA suit... Barely fits in the car
5 / 9

Drew Brees: Kids off to school in their costumes for Halloween Monday...Callen in the blowup NASA suit... Barely fits in the car

CJGJ: Victory Monday
6 / 9

CJGJ: Victory Monday

Josh Hill: The crew getting spooky. Wish I could be there but let's be honest, they only care about the candy. Happy Halloween!
7 / 9

Josh Hill: The crew getting spooky. Wish I could be there but let's be honest, they only care about the candy. Happy Halloween!

Thomas Morstead: WHO IS THE REAL THOMAS MORSTEAD? RIGHT OR LEFT?
8 / 9

Thomas Morstead: WHO IS THE REAL THOMAS MORSTEAD? RIGHT OR LEFT?

Roman Harper: Welcome to the "Spider-verse" Harper edition. Happy Halloween everyone 2020!! If you don't know the movie then that's your own fault and you should check it out. It won awards as an animated movie people. #blessedtocallyoumyfamily
9 / 9

Roman Harper: Welcome to the "Spider-verse" Harper edition. Happy Halloween everyone 2020!! If you don't know the movie then that's your own fault and you should check it out. It won awards as an animated movie people. #blessedtocallyoumyfamily

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 5

Saints  practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 4

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 3

It's Election Day - go vote
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 2

Saints defeated the Bears 26-23 on Sunday to improve to 5-2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 1

Saints (4-2) play the Bears (5-2) at Soldier Field
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 30

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 29

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 28

See what Archie Manning has been up to
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 27

Saints resume practice Wednesday, Oct. 28
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 26

Saints defeated the Panthers 27-24 on Sunday to improve to 4-2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25

Saints (3-2) host the Panthers (3-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Advertising