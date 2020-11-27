Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 27

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 27.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- Tune in around 2:40 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch the Saints vs. Broncos preview | Week 12.
- Check out the final Injury Report of Week 12 Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.
