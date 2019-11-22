Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 22

Saints players practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to prepare for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers

Nov 22, 2019 at 09:14 AM
  1. Watch the latest episode of Behind the Celly: Part 7 with Lance Moore and Joe Horn.In our seventh of a nine-part Saints celebration series with Bud Light, two Saints Hall of Fame players AND dancers Joe Horn and Lance Moore break down the celebrations off the field as we head into the locker room following a victory.
  2. Coach Sean Payton will speak to media following Friday's practice. Watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com or on Facebook for full coverage of the media availability. Payton should speak around 1 p.m.
  3. Check out this week's Saints Dixie Legends Spotlight: Roman Harper. For the 2019 season, the Dixie Legend Spotlight will feature a member of the 2009 Super Bowl champion Saints. This week's feature is on Roman Harper, who was the starting strong safety on that legendary team.
  4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to get all of the latest information including how to watch the game and the Saints game day guide to be ready for this Sunday's match up against the Carolina Panthers.
  5. The third Injury Report of the week will be released this afternoon. You can find it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on any of our social media accounts.

