Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 20

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 20, 2020 at 09:27 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 20.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:45 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Are you one of the lucky 6,000 fans attending Sunday's game? Be sure to log into your account via the Saints app to receive important messages from the team. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  4. Check out the final Injury Report of Week 11 Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.

Saints on Social 2020: Nov. 12 - Nov. 19

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Kwon Alexander: Ain't no comparing this game in a knot!
Will Clapp: I've been preparing these Dad jokes my whole life but still taking new material. Can't wait to start this family with my beautiful wife!
Wil Lutz: Things I'm thankful for...@mega_foxx and friends with a really cool rooftop view!
Thomas Morstead: Keep masking up y'all! To make your own Saints-themed masks, simply make a $10 donation to the Ochsner Cancer Institute and then start designing! Link in bio! Post your own photo using hashtags #MaskUpNOLA and #MaskUpSaints
Drew Brees: Who Dat Nation: I've got the best medical team in the world...will be back in no time!
Lance Moore: Moore Life
DJ Swearinger: #SaintsWin + I'm Drippin Gu! Watch Ya Step.....Might Be Slippery Round My Way!
Ty Montgomery
Marcus Davenport: Great Team Wins this Weekend #WhoDat #BirdsUp, But most thankful for my family.
Saintsations: Y'all know what this means!! ONE day until GAMEDAY!
