Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 13

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 13.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:45 p.m.
- Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Are you one of the lucky 6,000 fans attending Sunday's game? Be sure to log into your account via the Saints app to receive important messages from the team. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
- Check out the Saints final Injury Report of Week 10 Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.
New Orleans Saints players welcomed the team's newest addition Kwon Alexander at practice on Thursday, November 12.