Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 1

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 1.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:40 p.m.
- Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft. Take a look at Saints on Social 2020: Dec. 24-Dec. 30.
- Check out the final Injury Report of Week 17 Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app. Click here for more details on downloading the Saints app.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.
See the best moments from New Orleans Saints fans cheering from a safe distance in the Week 16 match-up against the Minnesota Vikings.