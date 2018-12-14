 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, December 14

Saints made roster moves on Thursday, Dec. 13

Dec 14, 2018 at 08:42 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints made roster moves on Thursday, Dec. 13, find out more on the possible return of Ted Ginn Jr. here.
  2. Saints fans can enter to win two (2) tickets for you and one (1) guest to attend the first Saints home playoff game.
  3. Keep an eye out for the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House later today.
  4. An updated injury report for the Saints and Panthers will be released this afternoon.
  5. Sean Payton will speak to the media this morning, be on the lookout for the conference call here.

