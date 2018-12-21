 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 21

Saints head coach Sean Payton will hold a press conference following practice around 2 p.m. 

Dec 21, 2018 at 08:49 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will continue preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Dec. 21. Be sure to check out post-practice interviews from members of the Black and Gold here this afternoon.
  2. Saints head coach Sean Payton will hold a press conference following practice around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21. You can watch it live here or on the team's Facebook, YouTube or Twitter pages.
  3. Read more from John DeShazier as he gives his insight on the Saints passing defense against the Steelers.
  4. Keep an eye out for the Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House with John DeShazier as he keeps you up-to-date with practice news and locker room sound.
  5. The Saints-Steelers updated Injury Report will be released Friday afternoon. You will be able to find it here,

