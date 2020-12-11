Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 11

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 11.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-1:40 p.m.
- Tune in around 1:45 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton and Saints players talk about Sunday's divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named the club's 2020 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
- Check out the final Injury Report of Week 14 Friday afternoon on NewOrleansSaints.com or the team app. Click here for more details on downloading the Saints app.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 4-7 p.m. Friday to listen to "Fans & The Pros Show." Deuce McAllister and Zach Strief go deep inside this week's Saints battle and size up the competition in the NFC South.
See the best moments from New Orleans Saints fans around the city cheering from a safe distance in the Week 13 match-up against the Atlanta Falcons.