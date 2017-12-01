Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 1

- Be on the look for John DeShazier giving us the key ingredients to a Saints victory over the Carolina Panthers.
- Saints Coach Sean Payton is scheduled to meet with the media around 1 p.m. today. You watch his press conference here or on the team's Facebook page.
- The final injury report of the week will be released mid-afternoon. Be looking out for a notification from the team app or a post on one of the team's social media channels for the details.
- Be sure you're voting your Saints players into the 2018 Pro Bowl. Fans have until Thursday, Dec. 14 to vote!
- The Saints will kick off against the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 3. Make sure you find your tickets to the game here.