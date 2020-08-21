Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 21

Saints hold Day 4 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 8:50-10:45 a.m.

2. Tune in around 10:45 a.m. to watch Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players, including ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, will be available here this afternoon.

4. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Saints assistant coaches address the media heading into the 2020 NFL season following Training Camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

5. Watch New Orleans Saints training camp 2020: Highlights from Aug. 20. The Saints were back outside at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 20. Watch highlights from the training camp practice.

