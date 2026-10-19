Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

- The Saints defeated the New York Giants, 34-27, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, improving to 2-4 on the season, 2-1 on the road. New Orleans built a 34-10 lead through three quarters before holding off a late Giants rally.
- The Saints improved their record to 18-17 against the Giants with a series-record fourth consecutive victory, dating back to the 2023 season.
- The Saints return to action Sunday, Oct. 25, when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's first regular-season game in Paris, France, at Stade de France. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CT. The contest will be nationally televised on the NFL Network (locally on WDSU 6).
- The Saints totaled 319 net yards of offense, including a season-high 175 rushing yards and 144 passing yards. New Orleans scored four offensive touchdowns, converted all four extra-point attempts and held possession for 31:02.
- The Black and Gold had a season-high four takeaways after recording two last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Combined with the five takeaways against the Giants in the 2025 Week Five contest at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans has nine takeaways against New York in the last two meetings.
- QB Tyler Shough completed 16-of-30 passes for 144 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He finished with a 99.9 passer rating and added 32 rushing yards on five carries, including a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
- RB Kendre Miller rushed 20 times for 70 yards and added two receptions for no gain. He led the Saints in rushing attempts and yards.
- RB Alvin Kamara rushed seven times for 34 yards and caught two passes for 35 yards and a 31-yard touchdown. His 31-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter gave New Orleans a 17-10 lead. Kamara became the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 5,000 career rushing and receiving yards, Joining Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Marcus Allen, Christian McCaffrey, and Tiki Barber. Kamara would also become only the fifth Saint with 5,000 receiving yards.
- WR Chris Olave caught a club-best four passes for a team-high 43 yards and a touchdown. His 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter extended the Saints' lead to 34-10.
- WR Devaughn Vele recorded three receptions for 42 yards, including a long reception of 18 yards.
- RB CJ Donaldson rushed six times for 39 yards, including a long run of 17 yards.
- TE Oscar Delp recorded two receptions for 10 yards. He also recovered a fumble on a Giants kickoff return in the second quarter, setting up the Saints' game-tying touchdown drive.
- EDGE Carl Granderson recorded 1.5 sacks of Giants QB Jameis Winston, while EDGE Chase Young added 1.5 takedowns. The Saints totaled a season-high five sacks for 18 yards lost. Young's pass breakup on the Giants' opening possession helped force a punt. Granderson has four sacks on the season and Young has a team-leading 5.5 takedowns. Young's 4.5 sacks against the Giants are the most he has against any opponent.
- LB Pete Werner recorded a team-high 11 total tackles (five solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.
- CB Martin Emerson Jr. recorded seven solo tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended, tying his career-high in the latter two categories. His interceptions came in the third and fourth quarters, helping New Orleans limit the Giants' comeback attempt.
- S Julian Blackmon recorded four total tackles (two solo), one interception and one pass defended. His fourth-quarter interception of Winston gave New Orleans another takeaway and helped set up Olave's touchdown.
- S Justin Reid recorded four total tackles (two solo).
- LB Danny Stutsman recorded four total tackles (one solo) and his first career/pass breakup, receiving his third consecutive start.
- DL Colby Wooden recorded one sack for an eight-yard loss.
- The Saints defense recorded three interceptions and five sacks while holding the Giants to 84 rushing yards. New Orleans allowed QB Jameis Winston to complete only 14-of-26 passes for 152 yards, sacked him four times and picked him off twice for a 52.1 passer rating.
- K Daniel Carlson connected on a 58-yard field goal against the Giants and a 51-yard kick. Combined with his career-long 60-yard game-winning field goal in Las Vegas' 2025 regular-season finale against Kansas City, Carlson has made the two longest field goals of his NFL career. He also made all four extra point attempts for ten total points.
- WR/RS Barion Brown returned five punts for 68 yards, including a career-long 23-yard runback and two kickoff returns for 66 yards, including a 41-yard runback. Brown also had his first career reception for five yards, for a team-high 139 all-purpose yards.
- P Ryan Wright punted seven times for 294 yards, averaging 42.0 yards per punt with a net average of 37.3 yards. His longest punt was 53 yards, and five punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
- LB Isaiah Stalbird forced a fumble on a Giants kickoff return in the second quarter, which was recovered by Delp.
- Donaldson and CB Decamerion Richardson both set career-highs with three special teams tackles apiece, tying for the team lead.
- The Saints committed seven penalties for 52 yards, while the Giants were penalized 10 times for 73 yards. New Orleans finished three-of-three in the red zone, while New York converted two of four red-zone opportunities.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.