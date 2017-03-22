Five things to know about new Saints linebacker Manti Te'o

Photos of new Saints linebacker Manti Te'o.
- Te'o comes from a family with a lengthy history in NCAA football. His maternal grandfather, Louis Santiago, played at BYU. Three of his maternal uncles, Louis, Walter and Lane Santiago, all played at the University of Hawaii. And Te'o's father, Brian, played as a prep at Kahuku High School in Oahu.
- He played college football at Notre Dame, where he was recognized as a consensus All-American, received eight national awards, was the runner-up to former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in voting for the 2012 Heisman Trophy, and became one of the most decorated college football players of all time.
- Te'o has four younger sisters and a younger brother. Three of his sisters are in college at BYU-Hawaii while both of his parents have worked in the education field.
- Away from football, Te'o is an Eagle Scout and enjoys fishing while free diving at Clissold's Beach in his native Laie where he can patrol the beach's reef for octopus.
- Te'o was selected in the second round, 38th overall by the San Diego Chargers. In 2015, Te'o blossomed and led the Chargers with 107 tackles for his first 100-tackle season in the NFL.