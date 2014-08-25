Fans vote Drew Brees as offensive MVP of win versus Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints fans voted QB Drew Brees as the team's offensive MVP against the Indianapolis Colts in a poll on the team's website this week.
Brees received 75 percent of the 1,698 votes.
The Saints quarterback completed nine of 15 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 23-17 win against the Colts.
2nd photo gallery from the New Orleans Saints preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 23, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)