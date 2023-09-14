New Orleans Saints offense chasing improvement after season opener

There was a lot more juice left in the squeeze.

Yes, the New Orleans Saints were efficient enough – particularly in the second half – to grind their way to a 16-15 victory over the Titans in the season opener on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. But offensively, the Saints weren't at peak efficiency, which is a level they'll again attempt to attain on Monday night, when they play the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

New Orleans produced one touchdown in four red zone trips against Tennessee and wound up with field goals on drives that ended at the Titans' 8- and 14-yard lines. New Orleans worked its way into first-and-10 at the 11 and first-and-10 at the 14 on those drives.

Quarterback Derek Carr said the team understands what went wrong, and how it can be rectified.

"I keep most of it in house, that we know certain things," Carr said. "I can tell you that there were things that we talked about – and I always talk about myself. There were a couple of plays there where I left points on the field, and we talked about that after the game. I think it's just getting the decision making, the timing, all those things that each position has to make. As an offense, all 11 guys have to do the right thing for a play to work.