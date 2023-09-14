Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Shoulder
|LP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Hamstring
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|Rest
|LP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Calf
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|CB
|Jaycee Horn
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|D.J. Chark
|Hamstring
|LP
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Biceps
|LP