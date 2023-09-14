Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Powered By

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Sep 14, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2023-LACat

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Thursday
S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP
RB Kendre Miller Hamstring LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest LP
TE Juwan Johnson Calf LP

Related Links

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Thursday
CB Jaycee Horn Hamstring DNP
WR D.J. Chark Hamstring LP
T Taylor Moton Biceps LP

Related Content

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Two Saints listed as OUT on Friday's Injury Report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Six Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Six Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Two Saints OUT for Sunday's season finale
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

11 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

11 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Three players ruled out for Sunday's game
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ten Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Four Saints OUT vs. Cleveland on Saturday
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
Advertising