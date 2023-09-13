Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 2

PANTHERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans safety Marcus Maye and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and Carolina defensive end Henry Anderson were teammates with the New York Jets from 2018-20.

Tackle/guard Andrus Peat and Anderson were college teammates at Stanford.

New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina.

Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton played for the Saints in 2022.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State.

Panthers Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85 and played on the offensive line with the Saints from 1986-88.

New Orleans Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry, Carolina Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Cooley and Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero served on the same coaching staff with the Los Angeles Rams from 2021-22.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.

New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham prepped at Charis (Goldsboro, N.C.) Preparatory School.

Carolina Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers served as secondary coach for the Saints from 1986-91.

Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham served on Capers' staff when he was head coach of the Houston Texans from 2002-04.

New Orleans defensive tackle Bryan Bresee played at Clemson.

Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.

Carolina Special Teams Assistant Devin Fitzsimmons is a Folsom native, who along with Panthers Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson also served on the same Arizona Cardinals staff with Saints Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson from 2021-22. Robertson and Jefferson also served on the same Detroit Lions staff in 2012.

New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi worked on the same Miami Dolphins staff with Jefferson from 2016-18.

Panthers Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor and Saints Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served on the same Chicago Bears staff from 2020-21.

Carolina wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 and 23 touchdowns.

Carolina safety Vonn Bell was a second round draft pick of the Saints in 2016 and played for the Black and Gold from 2016-19.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas played with Bell at Ohio State.

Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., wide receiver D.J. Chark and DB C.J. Henderson played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone when he served as Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan prepped at Donaldsonville (La.) High School and played at Louisiana State University from 2016-19, spending most of his senior season as the Tigers' second tight end, catching 12 passes for 130 yards as the Tigers won the 2020 National Championship.

Saints tight end Foster Moreau played with Chark, Marshall and Sullivan with the Tigers.

Carolina defensive tackle Shy Tuttle played for the Saints from 2019-22.

Panthers guard/tackle Calvin Throckmorton played for the Saints from 2020-22.

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University.

Carolina practice squad linebacker Deion Jones was a standout at Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) HS and at Louisiana State University.

New Orleans wide receiver Keith Kirkwood played for the Panthers from 2020-21.

Kirkwood and Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. were college teammates at Temple.

New Orleans Area Scout C.J. Leak played his first two years of college football at Wake Forest.

Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus played at Alcorn State from 2020-22.

Saints DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill were teammates with the Houston Texans.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods tutored Panthers cornerback Troy Hill when he was defensive coordinator in Cleveland in 2021.

New Orleans cornerback Alontae Taylor and Panthers guard Cade Mays were college teammates at Tennessee.

Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods prepped at West Monroe (La.) HS and played at Louisiana Tech.