Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 2

Coming off a tough Week 1 win vs. the Titans, the New Orleans Saints prepare to travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season. The 1-0 Saints seek to start 2-0 for the first time since 2013 as they kickoff off their 2023 primetime slate, the first of three nationally televised games on the docket.
This will be the second divisional game in a row for a Carolina Panthers team that lost to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10 in Week 1. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was 20-38 for 146 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Panthers won the time of possession 34:41 to 25:19 and the defense held the Falcons to just 221 yards of total offense, but in the end they couldn't overcome giving up seventeen points off turnovers.
For the Saints, the defense showed why they are among the NFL's best. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo and safety Marcus Maye all intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, while all three levels of the unit held him to a career-low 28.8 passer rating. Linebacker Demario Davis led the team with ten tackles, while defensive end Carl Granderson contributed 1.5 sacks and four stops.
Offensively, Derek Carr was solid in his Saints debut, throwing for 305 yards, including a 41-yard strike to Rashid Shaheed, who had a career-high 216 all-purpose yards, with under two minutes left. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas were also a handful for the Tennessee secondary. Olave finished with eight receptions for 112 yards, including team-long 45-yard grab, while Thomas hauled in five passes for 61 yards.
Around the NFC South in Week 2: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) host the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium at noon CT and the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at noon CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The regular season series is tied 28-28. The Saints beating the Panthers in the 2017 NFC Wild Card games gives them a 29-28 edge overall. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in the 2002 divisional realignment. The clubs are deadlocked 14-14 in both home and road contests. Of the 56 regular season games in the series, 28 have been decided by eight points or less, with each team winning 14. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
In the 56 regular season games between the Saints and Panthers there has been:
- 1,221 points scored by New Orleans, 1,196 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium from 2017-20. The Saints will try to break a two-game losing streak at Bank of America Stadium on Monday night.
- 27 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 28 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in the 2020 regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
Panthers 10, Saints 7; January 8, 2023 @ Caesars Superdome – It looked like the season finale might be an easy one for the Saints as they quickly scored on their opening possession when quarterback Andy Dalton hit rookie receiver Chris Olave with a 25-yard touchdown pass. But three promising drives in the first half didn't lead to any points keeping Carolina in the game. The Panthers tied the score at 7 in the third quarter when quarterback Sam Darnold's fumble in the end zone was recovered by a teammate for a touchdown.
The Saints had a chance to win when safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted Darnold's pass with 1:36 to play and returned the ball to Carolina's 35-yard line. But the offense went nowhere and Wil Lutz's 55-yard attempt was partially blocked. It was Lutz's second miss of the game.
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak: Two-game winning streak for Carolina, 9/25/22-present
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak: Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game: 45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game: Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
INDIVIDUAL
Most Rushing Yards (Saints): RB Ricky Williams, 147 yards on 31 carries (4.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/14/01 at Ericsson Stadium.
Most Rushing Yards (Panthers): RB DeAngelo Williams, 210 yards on 21 carries (10.0 avg.) with two TDs on 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Saints): QB Drew Brees, 465 yards on 34-of-49 passing (69.4%) with four TDs (118.2 rating) on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Panthers): QB Kerry Collins, 335 yards on 17-of-46 passing (37.0 %) with three TDs (48.7 passer rating) on 11/26/95 at Superdome.
Most Receptions (Saints): (Tie) RB Darren Sproles, 13 receptions for 128 yards (9.8 avg.), 9/16/12 at Bank of America Stadium (Most Recent). WR Joe Horn, 13 receptions for 150 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown, 12/2/01 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receptions (Panthers): (Tie) TE Greg Olsen, 10 receptions for 72 yards (7.2 avg.) and one TD on 12/7/14 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Most Recent). WR Steve Smith, 10 receptions for 87 yards (8.7 avg.) and one TD on 10/1/06 at Bank of America Stadium. WR Muhsin Muhammad, 10 receptions for 179 yards (17.9 avg.) and one TD on 12/5/04 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receiving Yards (Saints): WR Brandin Cooks, 173 yards on seven receptions (24.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Panthers): WR Muhsin Muhammad, 192 yards on nine receptions (21.3 avg.) with one TD on 9/13/98 at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Sacks (Saints): DE Cameron Jordan, 3.5 sacks on 1/2/22 at Caesars Superdome.
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2022 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Panthers
|Record
|7-10
|7-10
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.4 (22)
|20.4 (20)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.3 (9)
|22.0 (19)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|333.8 (19)
|306.2 (29)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|116.6 (19)
|122.6 (10)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|217.2 (16)
|227.5 (29)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|314.8 (5)
|350.2 (22)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|130.5 (24)
|122.6 (18)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|184.4 (2)
|227.5 (22)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.0 (19)
|24.1 (10)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.0 (16)
|6.4 (28)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-11 (31)
|-4 (24t)
|Penalties
|99
|104
|Penalty Yards
|841
|862
|Opp. Penalties
|92
|105
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|798
|866
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans safety Marcus Maye and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and Carolina defensive end Henry Anderson were teammates with the New York Jets from 2018-20.
Tackle/guard Andrus Peat and Anderson were college teammates at Stanford.
New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina.
Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton played for the Saints in 2022.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State.
Panthers Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85 and played on the offensive line with the Saints from 1986-88.
New Orleans Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry, Carolina Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Cooley and Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero served on the same coaching staff with the Los Angeles Rams from 2021-22.
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.
New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham prepped at Charis (Goldsboro, N.C.) Preparatory School.
Carolina Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers served as secondary coach for the Saints from 1986-91.
Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham served on Capers' staff when he was head coach of the Houston Texans from 2002-04.
New Orleans defensive tackle Bryan Bresee played at Clemson.
Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.
Carolina Special Teams Assistant Devin Fitzsimmons is a Folsom native, who along with Panthers Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson also served on the same Arizona Cardinals staff with Saints Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson from 2021-22. Robertson and Jefferson also served on the same Detroit Lions staff in 2012.
New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi worked on the same Miami Dolphins staff with Jefferson from 2016-18.
Panthers Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor and Saints Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served on the same Chicago Bears staff from 2020-21.
Carolina wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 and 23 touchdowns.
Carolina safety Vonn Bell was a second round draft pick of the Saints in 2016 and played for the Black and Gold from 2016-19.
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas played with Bell at Ohio State.
Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., wide receiver D.J. Chark and DB C.J. Henderson played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone when he served as Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.
Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan prepped at Donaldsonville (La.) High School and played at Louisiana State University from 2016-19, spending most of his senior season as the Tigers' second tight end, catching 12 passes for 130 yards as the Tigers won the 2020 National Championship.
Saints tight end Foster Moreau played with Chark, Marshall and Sullivan with the Tigers.
Carolina defensive tackle Shy Tuttle played for the Saints from 2019-22.
Panthers guard/tackle Calvin Throckmorton played for the Saints from 2020-22.
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University.
Carolina practice squad linebacker Deion Jones was a standout at Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) HS and at Louisiana State University.
New Orleans wide receiver Keith Kirkwood played for the Panthers from 2020-21.
Kirkwood and Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. were college teammates at Temple.
New Orleans Area Scout C.J. Leak played his first two years of college football at Wake Forest.
Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus played at Alcorn State from 2020-22.
Saints DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill were teammates with the Houston Texans.
Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods tutored Panthers cornerback Troy Hill when he was defensive coordinator in Cleveland in 2021.
New Orleans cornerback Alontae Taylor and Panthers guard Cade Mays were college teammates at Tennessee.
Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods prepped at West Monroe (La.) HS and played at Louisiana Tech.
Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer played baseball at LSU from 1994-95.