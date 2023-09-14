Ways to Watch: Saints vs Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints will kickoff off their 2023 prime-time slate, the first of three nationally televised games on the docket, when they travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. The 1-0 Saints seek to start 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 16-15 season opening victory over the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. With the rugged victory, the Black and Gold are the only team to have captured their last five season openers.
Monday night's contest between the Saints and Panthers starts with New Orleans leading the all-time series 29-28, including the 2017 NFC Wild Card playoff victory. The rivalry started in the NFC West from 1995-2001 when the Panthers entered the NFL as an expansion franchise and has continued in the NFC South. After getting swept by the Panthers in 2022, the Saints will look to get back into the win column against their division rival.
WATCH SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)
- Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick (color analysts), and Laura Rutledge (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. PANTHERS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
National radio: Westwood One Radio
- Announcers: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), and Tony Boselli (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Panthers for 2023 NFL Week 2, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints