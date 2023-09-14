Ways to Watch: Saints vs Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints will kickoff off their 2023 prime-time slate, the first of three nationally televised games on the docket, when they travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. The 1-0 Saints seek to start 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 16-15 season opening victory over the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. With the rugged victory, the Black and Gold are the only team to have captured their last five season openers.

Monday night's contest between the Saints and Panthers starts with New Orleans leading the all-time series 29-28, including the 2017 NFC Wild Card playoff victory. The rivalry started in the NFC West from 1995-2001 when the Panthers entered the NFL as an expansion franchise and has continued in the NFC South. After getting swept by the Panthers in 2022, the Saints will look to get back into the win column against their division rival.

WATCH SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)