Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints running back Darrel Williams

Veteran running back returns to his home state

Aug 15, 2023 at 04:57 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
8-15-23-darrel-williams-five-things
Gerald Herbert
LSU running back Darrel Williams (34) carries for 40 yards in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. LSU won 44-22. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed running back ﻿Darrel Williams﻿. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

  1. Darrel Williams is a Louisiana native. The running back is from Marrero and attended John Ehret High School. In his senior year he set a single-season school record for the Patriots by rushing for 2,201 yards and 32 touchdowns.
  2. Williams stayed in Louisiana and suited up for the LSU Tigers. He amassed 1,651 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns at LSU. He also became the first player in LSU history to have 100 yards rushing and receiving when he finished with 103 rushing yards and 105 receiving yards in the same game against Ole Miss on Oct. 21, 2017.
  3. Williams spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals playing in six games and rushing for 102 yards and one touchdown.
  4. Williams had spent four years with Kansas City Chiefs, the team that signed him after he went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Williams rushed for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as racking up 762 yards and four receiving touchdowns in his time with the Chiefs. Williams was a member of the 2019 Chiefs that won Super Bowl LIV.
  5. In 2021 with the Chiefs, injuries gave Williams an opportunity for a larger role. Williams played in 17 games with seven starts, and accumulated 1010 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns. Williams led the team with 558 rushing yards.

Darrel Williams joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Mark Zaleski/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Brian Westerholt/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Becker/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

John Locher/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Dean/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Bottari/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Peter Aiken/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Bottari/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

NFL/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Dermer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Dermer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Dean/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

Jeff Dean/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.

David Dermer/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylon Smith

NFL veteran looks to bring experience to New Orleans
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jontre Kirklin

Former LSU Tiger and Lutcher Bulldog Jontre Kirklin joins his hometown team
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz

Tight end re-signs with the Saints one year after his first stint
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Tommy Kraemer

Former undrafted free agent signed with the Detroit Lions in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Chuck Filiaga

Rookie from Minnesota is claimed by New Orleans off of waivers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Kyle Phillips

Undrafted free agent signed by Jets in 2019 makes his way to New Orleans
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia

Versatile offensive lineman with eight years of NFL experience
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

Led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner

New Orleans native return to home state
Advertising