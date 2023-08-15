Five things to know about New Orleans Saints running back Darrel Williams

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed running back Darrel Williams. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- Darrel Williams is a Louisiana native. The running back is from Marrero and attended John Ehret High School. In his senior year he set a single-season school record for the Patriots by rushing for 2,201 yards and 32 touchdowns.
- Williams stayed in Louisiana and suited up for the LSU Tigers. He amassed 1,651 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns at LSU. He also became the first player in LSU history to have 100 yards rushing and receiving when he finished with 103 rushing yards and 105 receiving yards in the same game against Ole Miss on Oct. 21, 2017.
- Williams spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals playing in six games and rushing for 102 yards and one touchdown.
- Williams had spent four years with Kansas City Chiefs, the team that signed him after he went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Williams rushed for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as racking up 762 yards and four receiving touchdowns in his time with the Chiefs. Williams was a member of the 2019 Chiefs that won Super Bowl LIV.
- In 2021 with the Chiefs, injuries gave Williams an opportunity for a larger role. Williams played in 17 games with seven starts, and accumulated 1010 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns. Williams led the team with 558 rushing yards.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed running back Darrel Williams on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Check out Darrel in action with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs and during his NFL career.