Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Ten New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Sep 15, 2021 at 03:59 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
LB Kwon Alexander Elbow DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Calf DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand DNP
C Erik McCoy Calf DNP
QB Trevor Siemian Illness DNP
LB Pete Werner Hamstring DNP
DB P.J. Williams Back DNP
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Knee LP
LB Chase Hansen Groin LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
G Pat Elfein Hip LP
DT DaQuan Jones Groin LP
G John Miller Illness LP
S Juston Burris Neck FP
S Sean Chandler Hamstring FP
WR Shi Smith Shoulder FP

