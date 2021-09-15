New Orleans Saints working with minimal offensive coaches this week due to Covid-19 affected members, 'It's like Ted Lasso, the three or four of us'

"Basically, there's a group of offensive coaches, along with our nutritionist, (and) one player, that have tested positive," Payton said. "And all are vaccinated. So the protocol obviously is enhanced with the team and the staff, and that's part of it.

"And then, those that have tested positive, like everyone else, test daily now and they're going to need two negative tests before they can be back in the building and working. We don't know the timing or the timeframe on that. They're all offensive coaches.