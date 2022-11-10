Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line

Ruiz possibly will remain in the position for at least another game; McCoy did not participate in practice Thursday due to his calf injury.

"Cesar, fortunately, grew up playing center," Dalton said. "So he's got a good feel for just snapping the ball, making calls and all the things that go into it. We're very fortunate that we had Cesar to be able to just step in and not miss a beat, from that standpoint."

"No communication glitches," Ruiz said. "But I'm in there with Erik so much. All week, everybody is honed in on the Mike points and assignments. Basically, my thing is I want to replicate how fast Erik does it, and communicate as well as he does. That way it's not like, hey, this is a little different for everybody else. Try to make it the same, exact way he did."

Ruiz said even though he exclusively has worked at right guard, he was able to prepare mentally to play center.

"During the week in practice, it's mental reps, because I know that in the event something like that did happen, I would have to go in," he said. "Every week I'm studying both positions, making sure I know what's going on in the event something like that happens.