Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line

'I know what to do. Just playing ball, really'

Nov 10, 2022 at 05:08 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Week-8-vs-Ravens-Pregame-05
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton told Cesar Ruiz that moving from right guard to center during the second quarter on Monday night against Baltimore, to replace the injured Erik McCoy while the Saints were operating their two-minute drill, was like riding a bike for Ruiz, who played center exclusively before being drafted by the Saints in in 2020.

Probably that's accurate – if there's at least one person standing in front of the rider who's grabbing his shirt and pulling his arms, clubbing him with forearms and doing everything in his power to knock the rider off the bike.

Then, sure.

But it wasn't the first time that Ruiz has had to make the move for the Saints; he did so last year in the season opener against Green Bay, when McCoy was injured, and filled in for the next four games. So sliding over on Monday night (Calvin Throckmorton came in to play right guard) wasn't a monumental step at all for Ruiz, who was an All-American center at Michigan.

"It's cool," Ruiz said. "I was more concerned if Erik was all right than with me having to go play center. I was making sure he was good. But having to switch, it's not a problem.

"It's definitely good that if they need me to go do it, I can go do it. I've done it so long that it's not really like, 'What do I do?' I know what to do. And just being able to go in and fill in right there, it's no discomfort. Just playing ball, really."

Ruiz possibly will remain in the position for at least another game; McCoy did not participate in practice Thursday due to his calf injury.

But there were no reported glitches during the process.

"Cesar, fortunately, grew up playing center," Dalton said. "So he's got a good feel for just snapping the ball, making calls and all the things that go into it. We're very fortunate that we had Cesar to be able to just step in and not miss a beat, from that standpoint."

"No communication glitches," Ruiz said. "But I'm in there with Erik so much. All week, everybody is honed in on the Mike points and assignments. Basically, my thing is I want to replicate how fast Erik does it, and communicate as well as he does. That way it's not like, hey, this is a little different for everybody else. Try to make it the same, exact way he did."

Ruiz said even though he exclusively has worked at right guard, he was able to prepare mentally to play center.

"During the week in practice, it's mental reps, because I know that in the event something like that did happen, I would have to go in," he said. "Every week I'm studying both positions, making sure I know what's going on in the event something like that happens.

"Whatever I've got to do, whatever we've got to do – whatever group we've got – let's go do it. There's no time to be like, 'Oh, man, here we go.' Nah, we've got to go do it. There's no time to sit back and look at the bad things."

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense trying to replicate performance from recent past

'The good thing is, we're one week removed from putting it all together'

news

Consistency has been evasive for New Orleans Saints this season

'I think that's the biggest thing, just team consistency'

news

New Orleans Saints defense faces unique challenge from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

'There's mobile quarterbacks, then there's Lamar Jackson'

news

Running back Alvin Kamara excelling with heavy use in New Orleans Saints offense

'My offseason is harder than the season. In the offseason, I prepare for hell'

news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks out in defense of Michael Thomas

'Mike – out of anybody in this locker room – he's one of them dudes that's fighting to be on the field'

news

New Orleans Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve

Thomas will have surgery to repair toe injury, caught 16 passes for 195 yards and 3 TDs in three games

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

news

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

news

Cornerback Alontae Taylor set to build on solid debut in starting lineup for New Orleans Saints

'I think I'm mentally there, and physicality is something that I bring to the table'

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jameis Winston was full participant at Wednesday's practice

Advertising