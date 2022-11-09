Ways to Watch: Saints vs Steelers | 2022 NFL Week 10

SAINTS VS. STEELERS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints and Steelers have met 16 times, with New Orleans holding a 9-7 advantage in the series. New Orleans will be looking to win four straight against the Steelers for the first time. Since 2002, four of the last five games between the two clubs have been decided by seven points or less, including the Saints' 31-28 victory at the Superdome on December 23, 2018. New Orleans has posted a 3-3 matchup on the road against the Steelers, 1- 1 at Acrisure Field.

The Saints are 9-7 all-time against Pittsburgh, who will they will play the Steelers for the third time at Acrisure Stadium. The Saints have a 1-1 record against the Steelers in four games played at Tulane Stadium, a 1-2 record at Three Rivers Stadium and a 16-12 win at Pitt Stadium in 1968. The Steelers are one of the Saints' most infrequent opponents. The two teams have only played six times since 1993, the least meetings the Saints have had with an NFL foe over that span – excluding the Houston Texans, who entered the NFL in 2002...When scoring 16 points or more, the Saints are 9-1 in the series...On Nov. 19, 1984, the Saints won the first Monday Night Football game in club history with a 27-24 victory at the Superdome. New Orleans had entered the game 0-6 on MNF...New Orleans and Pittsburgh were division foes in 1968 when both teams were part of the Century Division. They played twice that season, with the Saints winning both games. New Orleans will be looking to win four consecutive games against Pittsburgh for the first time on Sunday.