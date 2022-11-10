New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Kelly, 6-5, 320, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Kelly appeared in six games on offense and special teams for the Black and Gold in 2020. In 2021, Kelly started the season on the Saints practice squad before joining the New York Giants practice roster at midseason and appearing in one contest. He signed with the Jets this offseason after participating in their rookie minicamp and then returned to New Orleans in the middle of the preseason from New York's training camp.

A five-year offensive lineman for the Seminoles, Kelly, was a four-year starter, who appeared in 34 career games with 28 starts at both tackle and at guard. He blocked for an offense third in the ACC and 28th in the country in passing offense (270.1 ypg.) as a senior in 2018. Kelly started all 13 contests as a junior in 2017, opening games at both left tackle and left guard and helped the Seminoles offense top the 400-yard mark five times. The Havana, Fla. native graduated with bachelor's degree in social science.

Young, 6-1, 235, is a former John Curtis Christian High School standout and fifth-year NFL veteran, who originally was a fourth round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens out of UCLA in 2018. Young has played in 63 career games with 25 starts for Baltimore (2018-19), the Los Angeles Rams (2019-21), the Denver Broncos (2021) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), recording career totals of 186 tackles (119 solo), 5.5 sacks, a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and ten special teams stops. In 2022, Young played in four games for Tampa Bay and recorded one coverage stop. In 2021, he enjoyed his most productive season, split between the Rams and Broncos after a midseason trade to Denver, starting all 13 contests he appeared in, recording 75 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.