Steelers vs. Saints Week 10 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints will be looking to win four consecutive games against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time on Sunday.

Nov 09, 2022 at 01:20 PM
THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. STEELERS 2022 WEEK 10

The Saints (3-6) will return to the road for the first time in over three weeks following Monday night's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who enter the game at 2-6, at Acrisure Stadium on November 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).

SAINTS vs. STEELERS SERIES HISTORY

The Steelers are one of the Saints' most infrequent opponents. The two teams have only played six times since 1993, the least meetings the Saints have had with an NFL foe over that span – excluding the Houston Texans, who entered the NFL in 2002.

The Saints are 9-7 all-time against Pittsburgh, who will they will play the Steelers for the third time at Acrisure Stadium. The Saints have a 1-1 record against the Steelers in four games played at Tulane Stadium, a 1-2 record at Three Rivers Stadium and a 16-12 win at Pitt Stadium in 1968.

When scoring 16 points or more, the Saints are 9-1 in the series.

On Nov. 19, 1984, the Saints won the first Monday Night Football game in club history with a 27-24 victory at the Superdome. New Orleans had entered the game 0-6 on MNF.

New Orleans and Pittsburgh were division foes in 1968 when both teams were part of the Century Division. They played twice that season, with the Saints winning both games.

New Orleans will be looking to win four consecutive games against Pittsburgh for the first time on Sunday.

A look back at the results between the Saints and Steelers in the previous 16 meetings:

Date Score Site Att.

10/29/67 Loss, 10-14 | Tulane Stadium 68,911

10/20/68 Win, 16-12 | Pittsburgh Stad. 32,303

12/15/68 Win, 24-14 | Tulane Stadium 66,131

12/21/69 Win, 27-24 | Tulane Stadium 72,256

11/25/74 Loss, 7-28  | Tulane Stadium 71,907

11/5/78 Loss, 14-20 | Three Rivers Stad. 48,526

10/4/81 Loss, 6-20  | Superdome 64,578

11/19/84 Win, 27-24 | Superdome 66,005

11/29/87 Win, 20-16 | Three Rivers Stad. 47,896

12/16/90 Loss, 6-9 | Superdome 68,582

10/17/93 Loss, 14-37 | Three Rivers Stad. 56,056

10/6/02 Win, 32-29 | Superdome 67,734

11/12/06 Loss, 31-38 | Heinz Field 61,911

10/31/10 Win, 20-10 | Superdome 70,011

11/30/14 Win, 35-32 | Heinz Field 61,196

12/23/18 Win, 31-28 | Superdome 73,086

THE LAST MEETING

Saints 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28; December 23, 2018 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – The Saints clinched the NFC's number one seed for the postseason in their third consecutive victory, defeating the Steelers at the Superdome.

New Orleans won on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees to Michael Thomas with 1:25 to play. To further the drama, the play initially wasn't called a touchdown but the replay booth reversed it to the approving roar of the 73,086 in attendance. Pittsburgh moved into scoring position but with 32 seconds to play defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins forced JuJu Smith-Schuster to fumble the ball with New Orleans recovering, sealing the victory, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs. FULL GAME RECAP

Week 16 Saints vs. Steelers: Game Action #1

Check out the Week 16 game action between the Saints and Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018.

SAINTS vs. STEELERS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON

League Rankings

Table inside Article
SaintsSteelers
Record3-62-6
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)23.6 (11)15.0 (31)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)25.2 (28)24.6 (23)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)377.6 (6)299.0 (28)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)130.9 (12)94.9 (27)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)246.7 (7)204.1 (23)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)320.6 (11)395.1 (29)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)120.9 (19)117.9 (16)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)199.7 (9)277.3 (31)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)21.1 (19)19.9 (24)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)8.2 (15)7.3 (20)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-10 (32)-4 (25t)
Penalties6251
Penalty Yards526358
Opp. Penalties5547
Opp. Penalty Yards456330

Week 16 Saints vs. Steelers: Fans and Sideline Guests

Saints fans cheer on the team as they face the Steelers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018.

SAINTS vs. STEELERS SUPERLATIVES

RUSHING YARDAGE (100+ yards)

  • RB Deuce McAllister – 23 carries for 123 yards, 2 TDs, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 6, 2002.
  • RB Mark Ingram II – 23 carries for 122 yards @ Heinz Field, Nov. 30, 2014.

PASSING YARDAGE (300+ yards)

  • QB Drew Brees – 31 of 47 passes for 398 yards, one touchdown @ Heinz Field, Nov. 12, 2006.
  • QB Archie Manning – 22 of 32 passes for 344 yards, one touchdown @ Three Rivers Stadium, Nov. 5, 1978.
  • QB Drew Brees – 27 of 39 passes for 326 yards, one touchdown @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 28, 2018.
  • QB Drew Brees – 34 of 44 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns @ Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 31, 2010.

RECEIVING YARDAGE (100+ yards)

  • WR Marques Colston – 10 receptions for 169 yards, @ Heinz Field, Nov. 12, 2006.
  • WR Kenny Stills – five receptions for 162 yards, @ Heinz Field, Nov. 30, 2014.
  • WR Danny Abramowicz – 12 receptions for 156 yards, @ Tulane Stadium, Oct. 29, 1967.
  • WR Danny Abramowicz – Eight receptions for 129 yards, @ Tulane Stadium, Dec. 21, 1969.
  • WR Michael Thomas – 11 receptions for 109 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 28, 2018.
  • TE Dave Parks – Six receptions for 103 yards, @ Tulane Stadium, Dec. 15, 1968.

Week 16 Saints vs. Steelers: Game Action #2

Check out the Week 16 game action between the Saints and Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018.

