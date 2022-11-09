Steelers vs. Saints Week 10 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS vs. STEELERS SERIES HISTORY

The Steelers are one of the Saints' most infrequent opponents. The two teams have only played six times since 1993, the least meetings the Saints have had with an NFL foe over that span – excluding the Houston Texans, who entered the NFL in 2002.

The Saints are 9-7 all-time against Pittsburgh, who will they will play the Steelers for the third time at Acrisure Stadium. The Saints have a 1-1 record against the Steelers in four games played at Tulane Stadium, a 1-2 record at Three Rivers Stadium and a 16-12 win at Pitt Stadium in 1968.

When scoring 16 points or more, the Saints are 9-1 in the series.

On Nov. 19, 1984, the Saints won the first Monday Night Football game in club history with a 27-24 victory at the Superdome. New Orleans had entered the game 0-6 on MNF.

New Orleans and Pittsburgh were division foes in 1968 when both teams were part of the Century Division. They played twice that season, with the Saints winning both games.

New Orleans will be looking to win four consecutive games against Pittsburgh for the first time on Sunday.

A look back at the results between the Saints and Steelers in the previous 16 meetings:

Date Score Site Att.

10/29/67 Loss, 10-14 | Tulane Stadium 68,911

10/20/68 Win, 16-12 | Pittsburgh Stad. 32,303

12/15/68 Win, 24-14 | Tulane Stadium 66,131

12/21/69 Win, 27-24 | Tulane Stadium 72,256

11/25/74 Loss, 7-28 | Tulane Stadium 71,907

11/5/78 Loss, 14-20 | Three Rivers Stad. 48,526

10/4/81 Loss, 6-20 | Superdome 64,578

11/19/84 Win, 27-24 | Superdome 66,005

11/29/87 Win, 20-16 | Three Rivers Stad. 47,896

12/16/90 Loss, 6-9 | Superdome 68,582

10/17/93 Loss, 14-37 | Three Rivers Stad. 56,056

10/6/02 Win, 32-29 | Superdome 67,734

11/12/06 Loss, 31-38 | Heinz Field 61,911

10/31/10 Win, 20-10 | Superdome 70,011

11/30/14 Win, 35-32 | Heinz Field 61,196