Celebrate 2014 NFL Kickoff with Back to Football Friday

Fans nationwide may celebrate the return of football and their favorite team in the NFL's Back to Football Friday challenge. On Friday, September 5, fans may showcase their team spirit and excitement for the start of the season by uploading photos of themselves in officially licensed NFL team jerseys to NFL.com/backtofootballfriday or by tweeting using the hashtag #NFLFanRecord.

By submitting photos on Back to Football Friday, fans have the chance to help make history and attempt to set a Guinness World Record for "Most Jersey Photos in an Online Album." Each photo counts as one World Record entry, regardless of the number of fans in the photo.

Fans will have 48 hours surrounding Friday, September 5 to submit photos in officially licensed NFL jerseys. Fans may submit photos beginning Thursday, Sept. 4 at 12:12 p.m. PT (3:12 p.m. ET), a nod to the Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Seattle Seahawks, their fans and the 2014 NFL Kickoff game that night. The challenge will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:12 p.m. PT (3:12 p.m. ET).

For more information on Back to Football Friday or to upload your Back to Football Friday photo, visit NFL.com/BacktoFootballFriday or tweet using #NFLFanRecord.