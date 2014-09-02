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Celebrate 2014 NFL Kickoff with Back to Football Friday

Sep 02, 2014 at 02:47 AM

Fans nationwide may celebrate the return of football and their favorite team in the NFL's Back to Football Friday challenge. On Friday, September 5, fans may showcase their team spirit and excitement for the start of the season by uploading photos of themselves in officially licensed NFL team jerseys to NFL.com/backtofootballfriday or by tweeting using the hashtag #NFLFanRecord.

By submitting photos on Back to Football Friday, fans have the chance to help make history and attempt to set a Guinness World Record for "Most Jersey Photos in an Online Album." Each photo counts as one World Record entry, regardless of the number of fans in the photo.

Fans will have 48 hours surrounding Friday, September 5 to submit photos in officially licensed NFL jerseys. Fans may submit photos beginning Thursday, Sept. 4 at 12:12 p.m. PT (3:12 p.m. ET), a nod to the Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Seattle Seahawks, their fans and the 2014 NFL Kickoff game that night. The challenge will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:12 p.m. PT (3:12 p.m. ET).

For more information on Back to Football Friday or to upload your Back to Football Friday photo, visit NFL.com/BacktoFootballFriday or tweet using #NFLFanRecord.

Back to Football Friday is part of the overall celebration of 2014 NFL Kickoff. Fans of all shapes, sizes and team affinities can sport their unique NFL style on gameday and everyday. Visit NFLShop.com for NFL apparel and team gear or follow NFL Fan Style on social media at @NFLFanStyle on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using the hashtag #NFLFanStyle.

Fans at Training Camp: August 25, 2014

Fan photos from 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon on Monday, August 25, 2014. New Orleans Saints photos (Photos by Samantha McLain)

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