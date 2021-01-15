New Orleans Saints defense hopes to cool Tampa Bay's hot offense one last time this season

With the riches, Saints Coach Sean Payton said it's no surprise that Tampa Bay was able to evolve into a productive offense.

"I think every year you see that," Payton said. "But I even think more so this year with, you've got to remember, relatively no offseason. So someone like Tom (Brady) that comes to a new club, you're not provided those normal OTAs, call it minicamps where you're having opportunities to begin to put in a system. And I think that, without speaking for them, I think we saw that progression, that has probably still evolved throughout the course of the season.

"And quite honestly, with us the same way. I think you're constantly evaluating your scheme and the progress you're making and the changes you need to make and then what suits the personnel, especially if the personnel is fairly new. And so I think you've seen that. I believe I've seen that when I'm watching their offense, and this last half of the season or last third of the season, I think they're playing at a very high level."

What the Saints have been able to do is win up front, and pressure and disrupt Brady with the front four. One of the interceptions was a pass batted by defensive end Marcus Davenport and intercepted by defensive tackle David Onyemata in New Orleans' 38-3 road victory.

"Our front's played phenomenal all season," Davis said. "They are a big part of why we have had the success that we've had this year defensively. And we definitely need that, to continue down the stretch to get to where we want to go.