New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves, Saturday, Jan. 2:
STANDARD ELEVATION FROM PRACTICE SQUAD
No. 30 CB Grant Haley
No. 42 LB Chase Hansen
COVID-19 ELEVATIONS TO ACTIVE ROSTER
No. 14 WR Tommylee Lewis
No. 37 RB Tony Jones Jr.
No. 45 TE Garrett Griffin
No. 50 LB Andrew Dowell
No. 84 WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
TO RESERVE/COVID-19
No. 36 S D.J. Swearinger
No. 28 RB Latavius Murray
No. 24 RB Dwayne Washington
No. 32 FB Michael Burton
Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas will not travel or coach in Sunday's game at Carolina. His duties will be assumed by the offensive coaching staff.
The Saints (11-4) will play the Panthers (5-10) 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale. New Orleans, winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, still has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and can't finish worse than the third seed.
Earlier in the week the Saints announced that running back Alvin Kamara and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson had been placed on the Covid-19 list. Neither will play Sunday.