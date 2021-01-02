New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves, Saturday, Jan. 2:

STANDARD ELEVATION FROM PRACTICE SQUAD

No. 30 CB ﻿Grant Haley﻿

No. 42 LB ﻿Chase Hansen﻿

COVID-19 ELEVATIONS TO ACTIVE ROSTER

TO RESERVE/COVID-19

Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas will not travel or coach in Sunday's game at Carolina. His duties will be assumed by the offensive coaching staff.

The Saints (11-4) will play the Panthers (5-10) 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale. New Orleans, winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, still has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and can't finish worse than the third seed.