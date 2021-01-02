Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transactions

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Four players added to reserve/Covid-19 list

Jan 02, 2021 at 03:53 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves, Saturday, Jan. 2:

STANDARD ELEVATION FROM PRACTICE SQUAD

No. 30 CB ﻿Grant Haley﻿
No. 42 LB ﻿Chase Hansen﻿

COVID-19 ELEVATIONS TO ACTIVE ROSTER

No. 14 WR ﻿Tommylee Lewis﻿
No. 37 RB ﻿Tony Jones Jr. ﻿
No. 45 TE ﻿Garrett Griffin﻿
No. 50 LB ﻿Andrew Dowell﻿
No. 84 WR ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿

TO RESERVE/COVID-19

No. 36 S ﻿D.J. Swearinger﻿
No. 28 RB ﻿Latavius Murray﻿
No. 24 RB ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿
No. 32 FB ﻿Michael Burton﻿

Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas will not travel or coach in Sunday's game at Carolina. His duties will be assumed by the offensive coaching staff.

The Saints (11-4) will play the Panthers (5-10) 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale. New Orleans, winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, still has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and can't finish worse than the third seed.

Earlier in the week the Saints announced that running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and defensive back ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿ had been placed on the Covid-19 list. Neither will play Sunday.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston activated from Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Drew Brees activated from injured reserve
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Justin Hardee activated from injured reserve
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins activated from injured reserve
news

New Orleans Saints place guard Derrick Kelly on Covid-19 reserve list

Center Cameron Tom elevated from practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Left tackle Terron Armstead placed on Covid-19/reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, presented by Hancock Whitney

Garrett Griffin, Ryan Glasgow added to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints acquire linebacker Kwon Alexander

Six-year NFL veteran joins New Orleans in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players elevated to the active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players added to the active roster for Week 4 vs. Lions
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign Fowler, Hunt to the active roster

Advertising