Halftime Update: New Orleans Saints 7, Minnesota Vikings 6 | 2026 NFL Week 5

The New Orleans Saints, trying to end a two-game losing streak, entered halftime with a 7-6 lead over the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The game turned in the second quarter when defensive tackle Khristian Boyd forced a fumble by Minnesota running back Aaron Jones that was recovered and returned to the 34-yard line by defensive end Chase Young. The Saints used 15 plays, including converting twice on fourth down, to 66 yards, the last two a touchdown run by Kendre Miller to take a 7-3 lead. Miller had 27 yards on eight carries. Vikings kicker Will Reicher made a 54-yard field goal as the half ended to make it 7-6.