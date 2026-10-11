Halftime Update: New Orleans Saints 7, Minnesota Vikings 6 | 2026 NFL Week 5

The New Orleans Saints, trying to end a two-game losing streak, entered halftime with a 7-6 lead over the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The game turned in the second quarter when defensive tackle Khristian Boyd forced a fumble by Minnesota running back Aaron Jones that was recovered and returned to the 34-yard line by defensive end Chase Young. The Saints used 15 plays, including converting twice on fourth down, to 66 yards, the last two a touchdown run by Kendre Miller to take a 7-3 lead. Miller had 27 yards on eight carries. Vikings kicker Will Reicher made a 54-yard field goal as the half ended to make it 7-6.
Quarterback Tyler Shough was eight of 11 for 37 yards with receiver Chris Olave having two catches for 19 yards.
Defensive end Carl Granderson had 1.5 sacks of Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray while Young had a half-sack.
The Vikings (4-0) lost tight end TJ Hockenson to a concussion on the first possession.
Saints legend Drew Brees will be inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime. Brees will become the ninth member of the Ring of Honor. In August, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Saints (1-3) will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.