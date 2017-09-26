Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

10 things Saints fans need to know about the Miami Dolphins

Miami coming off of 20-6 loss to Jets

Sep 26, 2017 at 08:44 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins have met 11 times. The Dolphins lead the series 6-5.
  2. Former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry is the Dolphins' top receiver. Landry averaged 10.5 receiving yards in the past three years with the Dolphins, and has averaged 6.6 per catch so far in 2017.
  3. Another former LSU Tiger on the Dolphins is rookie defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux. Godchaux started Sunday, Sept 24 againt the New York Jets. He had one tackle in that 20-6 loss.
  4. The Dolphins have two 2017 Pro Bowlers on their defensive end, Cameron Wake and tackle Ndamukong Suh.
  5. The Saints are coming off a big road victory over the Carolina Panthers (34-13), while the Dolphins are coming off a road loss against the New York Jets (20-6).
  6. Running back Jay Ajayi leads the Dolphins in rushing with 138 yards.
  7. Wide receiver DeVante Parker leads the team in receiving yards with 161 yards in two games.
  8. The Dolphins on Tuesday announced that they have reinstated linebacker Lawrence Timmons. The team also waived linebacker Justin March-Lillard.
  9. The Dolphins have had a rough start to their season due to Hurricane Irma putting them out of their home in Miami.
  10. Regular season week 1: Forced to postpone game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  11. Regular season week 2: Traveled to California to play the Los Angeles Chargers.
  12. Regular season week 3: Forced to stay in California due to Irma before their game at the New York Jets.
  13. Regular season week 4: Traveling to London to play the Saints.
  14. Quarterback Jay Cutler has thrown for 450 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
