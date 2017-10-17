10 things Saints fans need to know about the Green Bay Packers

- Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers has started in every game for the Packers since 2008 and ranks No. 8 among quarterbacks in 2017 according to ESPN.
- With Rodgers out, the Packers look to Brett Hundley to take over the reigns. Hundley took over after Rodgers' injury against the Vikings and threw one touchdown and three interceptions. Hundley went to UCLA and was the 147th pick in the 5th round of the 2015 draft. In 2015, Hundley threw four touchdowns in a preseason performance against the New Orleans Saints.
- Prior to the Oct. 15 game, Hundley threw his first NFL pass in garbage time against the Tennessee Titans in 2016. He went 2 for 10 for 17 yards and an interception in spot duty in 2016. He also recorded a 14-yard run in the playoffs against the Atlanta Falcons according to USA Today.
- Packers quarterback Joe Callahan was signed to the active roster on Oct. 16 after being on the practice squad during 2016 and the first six weeks of the 2017 season. Callahan spent a brief amount of time with the Saints in October 2016.
- The Packers continue to battle health issues after having three starting offensive linemen, David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga and Lane Taylor, leave the Week 6 game with injuries. Defensively, cornerbacks Kevin King and Davon House along with safety Morgan Burnett didn't suit up last Sunday. Also, cornerback Quinten Rollins was sent to injured reserved after suffering an ankle injury last Sunday.
- Wide receiver Devante Adams ranks No. 22 among receivers averaging 12.1 yards per reception. Receiver Jordy Nelson, who has been a top receiver and Rodgers go-to, ranks No. 37 averaging 11.6.
- Linebacker Clay Matthews became the Packers all-time sack leader with 75 on Sept. 28. Matthews has been a dominating presence on the Packers defense since 2009.
- Pro Bowler safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is another top performer for the Packers, recording 30 total tackles in 2017.
- The Packers rank No. 26 in rushing for the NFL. The team has struggled at the running back position with Ty Montgomery rushing a total of 28 yards in week five and six. Montgomery has been battling a rib injury and is the only veteran running back for the Packers. Rookie Aaron Jones rushed for 41 yards on Sunday and averages 4.8. Rookies Jamaal Adams and Devante Mays did not play in Week 6.
- The Packers (4-2) are 3-0 at Lambeau field. Green Bay holds a 160-47-1 (.773) regular-season record at Lambeau since 1992.
10 things Saints fans need to know about the Green Bay Packers
