Uniform Watch: Saints at Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

In their second clash in three weeks against an NFC West opponent and in their 2022 prime time debut, the New Orleans Saints (2-4) will play at the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football, October 20, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. CT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The regular season series against the Cardinals is split at 15-15, with New Orleans taking the 2009 NFC Divisional Playoff contest. New Orleans has won the last two meetings with the Cardinals, dating back to 2016. The Saints have had a 1-2 record at State Farm Stadium since making their regular season debut at the facility in 2010.