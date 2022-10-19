Uniform Watch: Saints at Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans to wear white jerseys and white pants for Week 7 against Vikings

Oct 19, 2022 at 02:08 PM
In their second clash in three weeks against an NFC West opponent and in their 2022 prime time debut, the New Orleans Saints (2-4) will play at the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football, October 20, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. CT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The regular season series against the Cardinals is split at 15-15, with New Orleans taking the 2009 NFC Divisional Playoff contest. New Orleans has won the last two meetings with the Cardinals, dating back to 2016. The Saints have had a 1-2 record at State Farm Stadium since making their regular season debut at the facility in 2010.

In Arizona, the Saints are playing a club with an identical 2-4 record and in similar circumstances. Despite early season struggles by both clubs, the Saints and Cardinals are both only one game out of first place in the NFC South and NFC West respectively.

FULL GAME PREVIEW: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS ARIZONA CARDINALS

