Cardinals vs. Saints Week 7 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: CARDINALS vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 7 on THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
In their second clash in three weeks against an NFC West opponent and in their 2022 prime time debut, the New Orleans Saints (2-4) will play at the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football, October 20, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. CT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The regular season series against the Cardinals is split at 15-15, with New Orleans taking the 2009 NFC Divisional Playoff contest. New Orleans has won the last two meetings with the Cardinals, dating back to 2016. The Saints have had a 1-2 record at State Farm Stadium since making their regular season debut at the facility in 2010.
In Arizona, the Saints are playing a club with an identical 2-4 record and in similar circumstances. Despite early season struggles by both clubs, the Saints and Cardinals are both only one game out of first place in the NFC South and NFC West respectively.
CARDINALS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Cardinals have played 30 times in the regular season, with the series tied 15-15. The Cardinals won the first three games in the series, including both played in 1968 when they were in the NFL Century division. The Saints won their first game against the Cardinals on Nov. 2, 1969, 51-42 at Busch Stadium. In another memorable contest, the Saints beat the Cardinals 14-0 on Dec. 8, 1974 in the team's final contest played at Tulane Stadium:
Date Result Site Att.
12/3/67 Loss, 20-31 | Busch Stadium 41,171
9/29/68 Loss, 20-21 | Tulane Stad. 79,021
10/27/68 Loss, 17-31 | Busch Stadium 45,476
11/2/69 Win, 51-42 | Busch Stadium 46,718
10/11/70 Loss, 17-24 | Busch Stadium 45,294
12/8/74 Win, 14-0 | Tulane Stad. 57,152
10/23/77 Loss,31-49 | Busch Stadium 48,417
10/5/80 Loss, 7-40 | Superdome 45,388
12/6/81 Loss, 3-30 | Busch Stadium 46,923
9/12/82 Loss, 7-21 | Superdome 58,673
9/4/83 Win, 28-17 | Superdome 60,430
9/23/84 Win, 34-24 | Superdome 58,723
12/8/85 Loss, 16-28 | Busch Stadium 29,527
11/16/86 Win, 16-7 | Busch Stadium 32,069
10/11/87 Loss, 19-24 | Busch Stadium 11,795
9/23/90 Win, 28-7 | Superdome 61,110
12/22/91 Win, 27-3 | Sun Devil Stad. 30,928
10/18/92 Win, 30-21 | Sun Devil Stad. 27,735
10/31/93 Win, 20-17 | Sun Devil Stad. 36,778
9/22/96 Loss, 14-28 | Superdome 34,316
12/14/97 Win, 27-10 | Superdome 45,517
12/20/98 Loss, 17-19 | Sun Devil Stad. 51,617
10/29/00 Win, 21-10 | Sun Devil Stad. 35,016
10/3/04 Loss, 10-34 | Sun Devil Stad. 28,109
12/16/07 Win, 31-24 | Superdome 70,007
10/10/10 Loss, 20-30 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 62,621
9/22/13 Win, 31-7 | Superdome 73,057
9/13/15 Loss, 19-31 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 62,903
12/18/16 Win, 48-41 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 65,072
10/27/19 Win, 31-9 | Superdome 73,064
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 31, Arizona Cardinals 9; October 27, 2019 @ Superdome – The Saints improved to 7-1, powered by an offensive attack that tied a season-high with 510 total net yards, welcomed back by the return of QB Drew Brees and a defense that did not allow a touchdown for the second time this season and the second time in three weeks.
A swarming New Orleans defense allowed only 237 net yards and allowed Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to complete only 19-of-33 passes for 222 yards with zero touchdowns and a 77.8 passer rating.
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
The New Orleans defense held the Cardinals to only 115 total net yards in the first half, while all four Saints sacks occurred in the second half. LB Demario Davis led the standout defensive effort with a teams-high eight tackles (seven solo), while DE Cameron Jordan recorded two sacks to reach eight takedowns for the midpoint of the season and 79.5 for his career.
CARDINALS vs. SAINTS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Cardinals
|Record
|2-4
|2-4
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.5 (12t)
|19.0 (22)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|26.3 (28)
|23.7 (22)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|382.3 (6t)
|346.0 (16)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|151.5 (7)
|119.3 (31)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|230.8 (16)
|226.7 (17)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|342.8 (17)
|337.3 (12)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|120.8 (20)
|103.8 (7t)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|222.0 (16)
|233.5 (19)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.7 (19)
|23.8 (6)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|7.0 (22)
|5.3 (27)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-7 (32)
|+2 (7t)
|Penalties
|44
|38
|Penalty Yards
|410
|348
|Opp. Penalties
|40
|34
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|346
|278
CARDINALS vs. SAINTS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against Arizona:
SAINTS RUSHING YARDAGE vs. CARDINALS (125+yards)
- RB George Rogers – 24 carries for 266 yards (team record) and two TDs, @ Superdome, Sept. 4, 1983.
- RB Alvin Maxson – 22 carries for 148 yards and one TD, @ Tulane Stadium, Dec. 8, 1974.
- RB Dwight Beverly – 35 carries for 139 yards and one TD, @ Busch Stadium, Oct. 11, 1987.
SAINTS PASSING YARDAGE vs. CARDINALS (325+yards)
- QB Drew Brees – 37-of-48 for 389 yards, three TD passes @ Univ. of Phoenix Stadium, Dec. 18, 2016.
- QB Drew Brees – 34-of-43 for 373 yards, three TD passes, @ Superdome, Oct. 27, 2019.
- QB Drew Brees – 30-of-48 for 355 yards, one TD and one INT @ Univ. of Phoenix Stadium, Sept. 13, 2015.
- QB Bobby Hebert – 19-of-26 for 355 yards, three TD passes, @ Sun Devil Stadium, Oct. 18, 1992.
SAINTS RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. CARDINALS (100+ yards)
- WR Brandin Cooks – Seven receptions for 186 yards and two TDs, @ Univ. of Phoenix Stadium, Dec. 18, 2016.
- WR Eric Martin – Eight receptions for 151 yards and one TD, @ Sun Devil Stadium, Oct. 18, 1992.
- WR Al Dodd – Seven receptions for 145 yards, @ Busch Stadium, Nov. 2, 1969.
- TE Jimmy Graham – Nine receptions for 134 yards and two TDs, @ Superdome, Sept. 22, 2013.
- TE Hoby Brenner – Six receptions for 131 yards and one TD, @ Superdome, Sept. 23, 1984.
CARDINALS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
Saints DE Cameron Jordan prepped at Chandler (Az.) HS.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the 2004 season on the Saints practice squad.
New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu was a third round draft pick by Arizona in 2013 and played for the Cardinals for five seasons.
Mathieu and Cardinals RB Darrell Williams, who prepped at John Ehret (Marrero) HS and starred at LSU from 2014-17, played together in Kansas City from 2019-21
New Orleans Asst. Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Arizona Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson served on the same Dolphins staff from 2016-18. Jefferson tutored Saints WR Jarvis Landry in Miami from 2016-17
Saints DB J.T. Gray spent his junior season at Coolidge (Ariz.) HS, where he earned Arizona Division IV Section II first team as a DB and second-team at RB in 2012
Saints VP of Player Development Fred McAfee played for the Cardinals in 1994
Saints RB Mark Ingram II and T James Hurst played with Arizona WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in Baltimore
Saints QB Andy Dalton and Cardinals WR A.J. Green were teammates in Cincinnati from 2011-19
Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has a history in the New Orleans area, attending Archbishop Shaw (Marrero) HS, where he led his team to a 37-6 record in three seasons as the starting quarterback and won the 4A state championship as a sophomore. He earned USA Today honorable mention All-American as a senior and also lettered all four seasons in basketball. His older brother Mickey, is currently the interim head coach at Nebraska. Joseph was tutored by Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta with the New York Jets in 1995. Joseph also served on the same Dolphins staff with Rizzi in Miami in 2016, along with Arizona Assistant Linebackers Coach Charlie Bullen, followed by Arizona Defensive Line Coach Matt Burke, who was Dolphins defensive coordinator from 2017-18. Saints CB Bradley Roby was tutored by Joseph when he was head coach in Denver from 2017-18
Cardinals Asst. Special Teams Coach Devin Fitzsimmons is a native of Folsom.
Saints Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young and Cardinals Assistant Offensive Line Coach Brian Natkin were college teammates at UTEP.
Cardinals Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson served on Allen's staff when he was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014
Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone in Jacksonville in 2016
Arizona Running Backs Coach James Saxon and Rizzi served on the same Miami staff in 2010
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Michael Thomas and TE Nick Vannett played with Arizona C Billy Price at Ohio State
New Orleans DE Payton Turner and Cardinals OL Josh Jones were college teammates at Houston
Saints T/G Andrus Peat prepped at Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) HS and his father Todd, played for the Cardinals from 1987-89.
Peat and Cardinals TE Zach Ertz were teammates at Stanford.