Cardinals vs. Saints Week 7 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

CARDINALS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

Saints DE Cameron Jordan prepped at Chandler (Az.) HS.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the 2004 season on the Saints practice squad.

New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu was a third round draft pick by Arizona in 2013 and played for the Cardinals for five seasons.

Mathieu and Cardinals RB Darrell Williams, who prepped at John Ehret (Marrero) HS and starred at LSU from 2014-17, played together in Kansas City from 2019-21

New Orleans Asst. Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Arizona Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson served on the same Dolphins staff from 2016-18. Jefferson tutored Saints WR Jarvis Landry in Miami from 2016-17

Saints DB J.T. Gray spent his junior season at Coolidge (Ariz.) HS, where he earned Arizona Division IV Section II first team as a DB and second-team at RB in 2012

Saints VP of Player Development Fred McAfee played for the Cardinals in 1994

Saints QB Andy Dalton and Cardinals WR A.J. Green were teammates in Cincinnati from 2011-19

Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has a history in the New Orleans area, attending Archbishop Shaw (Marrero) HS, where he led his team to a 37-6 record in three seasons as the starting quarterback and won the 4A state championship as a sophomore. He earned USA Today honorable mention All-American as a senior and also lettered all four seasons in basketball. His older brother Mickey, is currently the interim head coach at Nebraska. Joseph was tutored by Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta with the New York Jets in 1995. Joseph also served on the same Dolphins staff with Rizzi in Miami in 2016, along with Arizona Assistant Linebackers Coach Charlie Bullen, followed by Arizona Defensive Line Coach Matt Burke, who was Dolphins defensive coordinator from 2017-18. Saints CB Bradley Roby was tutored by Joseph when he was head coach in Denver from 2017-18

Cardinals Asst. Special Teams Coach Devin Fitzsimmons is a native of Folsom.

Saints Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young and Cardinals Assistant Offensive Line Coach Brian Natkin were college teammates at UTEP.

Cardinals Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson served on Allen's staff when he was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014

Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone in Jacksonville in 2016

Arizona Running Backs Coach James Saxon and Rizzi served on the same Miami staff in 2010

New Orleans DE Payton Turner and Cardinals OL Josh Jones were college teammates at Houston

Saints T/G Andrus Peat prepped at Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) HS and his father Todd, played for the Cardinals from 1987-89.