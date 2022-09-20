Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 3

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW
Following a hard-fought 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two weeks, starting with finishing out the first half of their 2022 NFC South slate with a September 25 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT for a contest that will be regionally televised on FOX.
New Orleans will close out the first half its division slate against Carolina after splitting the season series against the Panthers in 2021 with each team claiming a victory at their home stadium. This will be the first of two matchups against Carolina with the Saints and Panthers closing their regular season in Week 18 at the Caesars Superdome.
The Saints enter Sunday's contest having won five of the last six games against the Panthers, sweeping the season series in 2019 and 2020 and splitting in 2021. New Orleans leads the all-time regular season series 28-26, capturing the only playoff meeting as well, taking charge of it since 2017 with an 8-2 regular season record and being victors in the 2017 NFC Wild Card Playoff.
WATCH SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Dan Hellie (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline).
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. PANTHERS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini, and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Panthers for 2022 NFL Week 3. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints