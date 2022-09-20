Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 3

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

Following a hard-fought 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two weeks, starting with finishing out the first half of their 2022 NFC South slate with a September 25 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT for a contest that will be regionally televised on FOX.

New Orleans will close out the first half its division slate against Carolina after splitting the season series against the Panthers in 2021 with each team claiming a victory at their home stadium. This will be the first of two matchups against Carolina with the Saints and Panthers closing their regular season in Week 18 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints enter Sunday's contest having won five of the last six games against the Panthers, sweeping the season series in 2019 and 2020 and splitting in 2021. New Orleans leads the all-time regular season series 28-26, capturing the only playoff meeting as well, taking charge of it since 2017 with an 8-2 regular season record and being victors in the 2017 NFC Wild Card Playoff.

WATCH SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally)