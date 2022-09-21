New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston seeks the mellow amid the madness

Winston's three interceptions equaled the amount he threw in his first eight starts with the Saints, but he said he felt the offense is close to finding a groove.

"I think every week there's going to be something that we can work on, but I feel like we're starting to kind of gather an identity of what some of our guys do best," he said. "We can start putting that in moving forward.

"The more we get a feel of having all our pieces – we had a big piece last week that wasn't with us, with (running back) Alvin (Kamara), so much of our offense revolves around him and his unique skill set as well – the more games we get together, the more practices we all get together, it will be beneficial for all of us."

Winston also was sacked six times against Tampa Bay, raising to 10 the number of times he has been sacked this season, but protection wasn't the issue.

"I felt it was outstanding, both games," he said. "When you've got to throw the ball a lot, these guys get beads on what you're doing and they're able to rush different. I think Tampa has a good defense, I think Atlanta had a good plan for us. But our offensive line is solid. I've got to do a better job of getting ball out of my hands and avoiding some of those hits."

All of that, he said, is part of finding a way to stay mellow in the madness.

"You stick to what gets you through every week – preparation and execution," Winston said. "Trying to find a way to build on the positives – there were some good things – and eliminate the negatives. When you think about last game, it was one negative, a terrible fourth quarter. Other than that, we took care of the football in the early quarters, but the last quarter, I've got to do better from that aspect."

ON THE MEND: The Saints had a lengthy list of players (nine) on the injury report, but each was listed with a limited participation designation. Notably, Kamara (ribs) was on the field after missing last game with his injury, and cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) participated for the first time this season after suffering his injury prior to the last preseason game against the Chargers. Also, receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) removed the red, non-contact jersey Wednesday after wearing the red jersey last week.

THIS CLOSE: Winston targeted Olave 13 times against Tampa Bay, with five connections for 80 yards. Several were incomplete deep throws. "Just gotta be more accurate," Winston said. "Just give him a chance to make a play. But we're going to get that fixed.