New Orleans Saints defense played to expectation against Tampa Bay, looks to stay there against Carolina

It was a return to what the Saints' defense has become accustomed to producing over the past several seasons, especially as an elite run defense. With few exceptions, New Orleans has been able to shut down opponents' run games, make them pass-heavy and disrupt the passing game in the process.

Brady completed just 18 of 34 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown, was sacked once and lost a fumble.

The numbers were significantly improved from the season opener against Atlanta. New Orleans won 27-26, but allowed twice as many points on defense (26), nearly three times as many rushing yards (201), 156 more total yards (416) and a slightly higher completion percentage (20 for 33).

"I guess it's just in the process of always trying to get better," defensive end Marcus Davenport said. "We looked at last week (against Tampa Bay) and we still see things that we can improve on. So I think as long as we keep that mind-set, we're going to keep on trending."

Davenport agreed that a key aspect for the Saints was getting back to stopping the run. After allowing 5.9 yards per carry against Atlanta, New Orleans shrunk the number to 2.4 against the Buccaneers. In the previous four seasons, the Saints' high for yards per carry was 4.2 in 2019, and the most rushing yards per game they allowed was 93.9 in 2020.