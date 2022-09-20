Panthers vs. Saints Week 3 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: PANTHERS vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 3
Following a hard-fought 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two weeks, starting with finishing out the first half of their 2022 NFC South slate with a September 25 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT for a contest that will be regionally televised on FOX.
New Orleans will close out the first half its division slate against Carolina after splitting the season series against the Panthers in 2021 with each team claiming a victory at their home stadium. This will be the first of two matchups against Carolina with the Saints and Panthers closing their regular season in Week 18 at the Caesars Superdome.
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints enter Sunday's contest having won five of the last six games against the Panthers, sweeping the season series in 2019 and 2020 and splitting in 2021. New Orleans leads the all-time regular season series 28-26, capturing the only playoff meeting as well, taking charge of it since 2017 with an 8-2 regular season record and being victors in the 2017 NFC Wild Card Playoff.
The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in the 2002 divisional realignment. The Saints have a 14-12 record in games played in the Superdome against the Panthers. Of the 54 regular season games in the series, 26 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 14. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
In the 54 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,200 points scored by New Orleans, 1,164 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium from 2017-20.
- 27 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 26 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in the 2020 regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 18, Panthers 10; January 2, 2022 @ Caesars Superdome – Cameron Jordan bolted into the backfield from the left edge of Carolina's offensive line. The Saints defensive end wrapped both arms around Sam Darnold, lifted the Panthers' quarterback off his feet and pulled him to the turf on his side as if they were on a wrestling mat. That was one of 3 1/2 sacks for Jordan, who led a menacing, seven-sack performance by New Orleans' defense in a crucial 18-10 Saints victory over the reeling Panthers on Sunday that kept the Saints in the hunt for a playoff spot.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
The way Jordan and Co. were playing, the Saints might have won for the second time in three games without even scoring a touchdown. But after Brett Maher kicked four field goals to give them a 12-10 lead, Alvin Kamara capped the scoring by turning a short pass into New Orleans' first touchdown in more than 11 quarters. The third victory in four games for the Saints (8-8) — also just their second triumph in seven games played in the Superdome in 2021 — assured New Orleans would head into the final week of the regular season with a chance to cap an adversity-filled season with a postseason berth.
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS 2021 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Panthers
|Record
|1-1
|0-2
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|18.5 (19t)
|20.0 (15t)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.0 (21t)
|22.5 (18t)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|346.5 (17)
|268.0 (28)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|126.5 (9)
|100.0 (20)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|220.0 (18)
|168.0 (30)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|338.0 (17)
|310.0 (9)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|136.5 (23)
|160.0 (29)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|201.5 (11)
|150.0 (3)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|32.5 (3)
|22.0 (12t)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|3.0 (27t)
|9.0 (11t)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-3 (26t)
|-3 (26t)
|Penalties
|17
|13
|Penalty Yards
|159
|134
|Opp. Penalties
|26
|17
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|156
|133
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory:
32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak:
One-game winning streak for New Orleans, 1/2/22-present
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak:
Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game:
45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game:
Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
Most Rushing Yards (Saints):
RB Ricky Williams, 147 yards on 31 carries (4.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/14/01 at Ericsson Stadium.
Most Rushing Yards (Panthers):
RB DeAngelo Williams, 210 yards on 21 carries (10.0 avg.) with two TDs on 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Saints):
QB Drew Brees, 465 yards on 34-of-49 passing (69.4%) with four TDs (118.2 rating) on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Panthers):
QB Kerry Collins, 335 yards on 17-of-46 passing (37.0 %) with three TDs (48.7 passer rating) on 11/26/95 at Superdome.
Most Receptions (Saints):
(Tie) RB Darren Sproles, 13 receptions for 128 yards (9.8 avg.), 9/16/12 at Bank of America Stadium (Most Recent). WR Joe Horn, 13 receptions for 150 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown, 12/2/01 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receptions (Panthers):
(Tie) TE Greg Olsen, 10 receptions for 72 yards (7.2 avg.) and one TD on 12/7/14 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Most Recent). WR Steve Smith, 10 receptions for 87 yards (8.7 avg.) and one TD on 10/1/06 at Bank of America Stadium. WR Muhsin Muhammad, 10 receptions for 179 yards (17.9 avg.) and one TD on 12/5/04 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receiving Yards (Saints):
WR Brandin Cooks, 173 yards on seven receptions (24.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Panthers):
WR Muhsin Muhammad, 192 yards on nine receptions (21.3 avg.) with one TD on 9/13/98 at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Sacks (Saints):
DE Cameron Jordan, 3.5 sacks on 1/2/22 at Caesars Superdome.
PANTHERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield were teammates with the Cleveland Browns from 2018-21.
New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina.
Carolina defensive back Myles Hartsfield played at the University of Mississippi.
New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin, tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State.
Panthers Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85 and played on the offensive line with the Saints from 1986-88.
New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Carolina Assistant Head Coach/Offense Jeff Nixon served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-15.
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.
New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice, Horn and Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith were college teammates at the University of South Carolina in 2020.
New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS.
New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16.
Carolina Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo served on the Saints coaching staff in 2004.
Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.
New Orleans defensive tackle Kentavius Street prepped at J.H Rose (Greenville, N.C.) HS and played at North Carolina State.
Carolina wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 and 23 touchdowns.
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Panthers guard Michael Jordan were college teammates at Ohio State.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford were teammates with the New York Jets in 2015 and 2017 and Davis played with Carolina wide receiver Robbie Anderson with the Jets in 2017.
Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan prepped at Donaldsonville (La.) HS and played at LSU from 2016-19, spending most of his senior season as the Tigers' second tight end catching 12 passes for 130 yards as the Tigers won the 2020 National Championship.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were college teammates at the University of Washington.
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University.
New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, tight end Nick Vannett and wide receiver Michael Thomas and Carolina center Pat Elflein were teammates at Ohio State.
Lattimore played with Carolina guard Michael Jordan with the Buckeyes in 2006.
New Orleans defensive tackle Albert Huggins prepped at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Orangeburg, S.C.) HS and played at Clemson from 2015-18.
New Orleans Area Scout C.J. Leak played his first two years of college football at Wake Forest.