Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

Ten Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Sep 22, 2022 at 03:06 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPLP
TRyan RamczykElbowLPLP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLPLP
TETaysom HillRibLPLP
SMarcus MayeRibLPLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLP
FBAdam PrenticeShoulderLPLP
WRDeonte HartyFootLPLP
CBAlontae TaylorKneeLP

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBDonte JacksonHamstringLPLP
RBChristian McCaffreyRestDNPLP
LBFrankie LuvuShoulderLP
CBStantley Thomas-OliverAchillesLP

