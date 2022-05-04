New Orleans Saints sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year contract

In 2021, Mathieu was selected to his third Pro Bowl, as he started 16 games and finished with 76 tackles (60 solo), two stops for loss, one sack, three interception returns for 56 yards, including a 34-yard return for a touchdown, six passes defensed and also tied for first in the league with three fumble recoveries.

A New Orleans native, who prepped at St. Augustine High School, Mathieu played two seasons (2010-11) at LSU, where he posted 133 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. His 11 forced fumbles are a program record. As a sophomore in 2011, Mathieu posted 77 stops, 1.5 sacks, two picks, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries, earning National Defensive Player of the Year honors, unanimous first-team All-American accolades and was the recipient of the Bednarik Award. He became the first defensive back to be invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony since 1997 and finished fifth in the final voting.