Tyrann Mathieu's homecoming helps fill hole on New Orleans Saints roster

Unrestricted free agent safety Tyrann "Honey Badger" Mathieu , a New Orleans native who is a Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro, reached an agreement to play for his hometown NFL team, the team announced Tuesday, May 3.

The addition of Mathieu, who attended St. Augustine High and was an All-American at LSU in Baton Rouge, helps fill one of the Saints' remaining voids on the roster.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis hinted at the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday that New Orleans still had areas it needed to address, and that they could be handled in free agency. Mathieu brings to the franchise a 29-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler who has 26 career interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in a nine-year career that has spanned three franchises: Arizona, Houston and Kansas City.