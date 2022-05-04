Social media reactions to Saints signing Tyrann Mathieu

On May 3, 2022, the Saints announced the signing of free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, which brings the 29-year-old NFL veteran back to New Orleans. Don't miss the reactions to the Super Bowl champion's homecoming from teammates, local and national media, as well as NFL players and legends around the league.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu
Louisiana native attended St. Augustine High School and spent two years at LSU
Tyrann Mathieu's homecoming helps fill hole on New Orleans Saints roster
Four-time All-Pro has played free and strong safety in his nine-year career
New Orleans Saints sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year contract
Mathieu has been selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team
New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts
'I think you have a full, complete player'
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents
Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft
New Orleans Saints wide receiver, return specialist Deonte Harris signs restricted free agent tender
Harris appeared in 13 games in 2021, posting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception
New Orleans Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington on one-year contract
Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has become an impact player on special teams
Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton give New Orleans Saints highly productive quarterback room
Winston and Dalton have combined to pass for 56,261 yards and 361 touchdowns on 4,787 completions
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton
Defensive end signed with Pittsburgh halfway through 2021 season