Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu

Louisiana native attended St. Augustine High School and spent two years at LSU

May 04, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Tyrann-Mathieu-Saints-signing-050122-0006
AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
Headshot-Tyrann-Mathieu-1920-050222

Tyrann Mathieu

#32 FS

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: LSU

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu:

  1. Mathieu is a New Orleans native and attended St. Augustine High School. He was one of the top defensive prospects in the state and was a participant in the inaugural USA vs. The World game.
  2. Earning the nickname "the Honey Badger" in his two years at LSU, Mathieu finished fifth in the 2011 Heisman Trophy voting with 34 first-place votes. In his time at LSU, he set a school record for forced fumbles with 11, of which he recovered six. He also had 133 career tackles, 98 of which were solo, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four interceptions.
  3. Mathieu was also awarded the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2011, given to the year's best defensive player in college football. This marked the second straight year an LSU defensive player won the nation's top defensive honor following Patrick Peterson in 2010.
  4. At the NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds, had a vertical leap of 34 inches and posted a broad jump of 117 inches.
  5. Mathieu has played for three teams in his NFL career: the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs. He has amassed 591 career tackles, 10 sacks, and 26 interceptions in his nine seasons as well as a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs. He has been named All-Pro four times, making first team three times.

Meet the Team Photos: Tyrann Mathieu joins the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
1 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
2 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
3 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
4 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
5 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
6 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
7 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
8 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
9 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
10 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
11 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
12 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
13 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
14 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
15 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
16 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
17 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
18 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
19 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
20 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
21 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
22 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
23 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
24 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
25 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
26 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
27 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
28 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
29 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
30 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
31 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
32 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
33 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
34 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
35 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
36 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
37 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
38 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
39 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
40 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
41 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
42 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
43 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
44 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
45 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
46 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
47 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
48 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
49 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.
50 / 50

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Check out Tyrann in action with the LSU Tigers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu's homecoming helps fill hole on New Orleans Saints roster

Four-time All-Pro has played free and strong safety in his nine-year career

news

Social media reactions to Saints signing Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans teammates, NFL players and national media react to veteran safety joining the Saints

news

New Orleans Saints sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year contract

Mathieu has been selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver, return specialist Deonte Harris signs restricted free agent tender

Harris appeared in 13 games in 2021, posting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington on one-year contract

Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has become an impact player on special teams

news

Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton give New Orleans Saints highly productive quarterback room

Winston and Dalton have combined to pass for 56,261 yards and 361 touchdowns on 4,787 completions

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign free agent tight end J.P. Holtz

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton

Defensive end signed with Pittsburgh halfway through 2021 season

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Evans

Texas A&M product was drafted 50th overall by the Buccaneers

Advertising