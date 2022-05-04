Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu:
- Mathieu is a New Orleans native and attended St. Augustine High School. He was one of the top defensive prospects in the state and was a participant in the inaugural USA vs. The World game.
- Earning the nickname "the Honey Badger" in his two years at LSU, Mathieu finished fifth in the 2011 Heisman Trophy voting with 34 first-place votes. In his time at LSU, he set a school record for forced fumbles with 11, of which he recovered six. He also had 133 career tackles, 98 of which were solo, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four interceptions.
- Mathieu was also awarded the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2011, given to the year's best defensive player in college football. This marked the second straight year an LSU defensive player won the nation's top defensive honor following Patrick Peterson in 2010.
- At the NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds, had a vertical leap of 34 inches and posted a broad jump of 117 inches.
- Mathieu has played for three teams in his NFL career: the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs. He has amassed 591 career tackles, 10 sacks, and 26 interceptions in his nine seasons as well as a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs. He has been named All-Pro four times, making first team three times.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent safety