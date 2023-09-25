New Orleans Saints make corrections, eye improvement for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay

"Ultimately, those things start up front," Allen said. "I think we've done a good job of identifying where we're going, and I don't know that we've always gotten to those spots every time. We had some plays in the game that got us ahead of the sticks, and yet, then there's a penalty of some sort that then puts you back into a negative situation.

"Obviously, that's something that we've got to get cleaned up. I recognize that everybody is frustrated with that, and yet, we are, too. And we know that that's an area that we've got to improve.

"It's harder to get the ball out quick a lot when you're in longer yardage situations. If you're trying to get the ball down the field any at all, which you kind of need to do sometimes in these longer yardage situations, you need a little bit more time to be able to do that."

Allen said ultimately, it comes down to fundamentals and technique.

"Sometimes, you get beat in our league," he said. "That happens. But yet, we've got to be better on a more consistent basis. It certainly has happened too many times this season and we've got to be better at it."

A.K. IS B.A.C.K.: All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara returned to the practice facility Monday, having completed his league-imposed, three-game suspension.

"He's an important part to our offense," Allen said. "He has an explosive element to his game, and we're glad that we've got him back."

RUIZ UPDATE: Right guard Cesar Ruiz﻿, who left Sunday's game with a concussion, is in concussion protocol. "We'll see how he does this week," Allen said.