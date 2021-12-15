Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 15, 2021 at 03:17 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2021-1920x1080

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP
TE Garrett Griffin Hamstring DNP
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring DNP
LB Pete Werner Elbow LP
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Toe LP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP
QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP
RB Leonard Fournette Ankle DNP
CB Richard Sherman Achilles DNP
S Antoine Winfield Foot DNP
S Jordan Whitehead Calf LP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP
P Bradley Pinion Right Hip FP

Additional Saints Roster Moves:
C ﻿Will Clapp﻿ added to Active - Practice Squad
WR ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ added to Active roster from Reserve-Covid-19
TE ﻿Adam Trautman﻿ added to Active roster from Reserve-Injured

